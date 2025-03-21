Wayfinding Financial LLC Invests $516,000 in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,062 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $466.48 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $419.70 and a 52 week high of $618.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $461.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $516.12. The stock has a market cap of $109.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total value of $312,925.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,265.58. This trade represents a 23.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total value of $1,421,495.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $884,840. The trade was a 61.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,133 shares of company stock valued at $3,155,916. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LMT. StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $565.00 to $515.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $554.20.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

