Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Sells 25,708 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 266,415 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 25,708 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intel by 4.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,510,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,162,891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103,553 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its position in Intel by 211.6% during the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 28,898 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 19,625 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Intel by 4.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,827,123 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $113,244,000 after acquiring an additional 204,200 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Finally, InvesTrust bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $3,696,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Bank of America raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. HSBC raised shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.04.

Intel Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Intel stock opened at $23.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $45.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.96.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

