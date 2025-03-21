iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) Shares Acquired by Financial Network Wealth Management LLC

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,741 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HYXF opened at $46.52 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.31 and a 1 year high of $48.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.69.

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2494 per share. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high yield, USD-denominated corporate bonds screened for positive ESG ratings. HYXF was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

