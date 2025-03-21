Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,378 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,340 shares during the period. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in PayPal in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in PayPal by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 344.3% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total value of $176,478.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,145,308.10. This represents a 7.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL opened at $69.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.97 and a 1-year high of $93.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.81.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Wolfe Research upgraded PayPal from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.03.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

