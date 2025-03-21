Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) is One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Texas Pacific Land comprises 9.4% of One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $27,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 762,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,727,000 after purchasing an additional 27,884 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 462,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,943,000 after acquiring an additional 81,974 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,669,000 after acquiring an additional 43,217 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 99,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,995,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, York GP Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter worth about $101,859,000. Institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Texas Pacific Land

In other Texas Pacific Land news, CFO Chris Steddum sold 214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,313.99, for a total transaction of $281,193.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,502 shares in the company, valued at $4,601,592.98. This trade represents a 5.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Micheal W. Dobbs sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,271.52, for a total value of $1,462,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,227.36. This represents a 45.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 57 shares of company stock worth $75,675. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Down 0.8 %

TPL opened at $1,373.63 on Friday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12-month low of $555.71 and a 12-month high of $1,769.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.66 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,351.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,217.74.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $185.78 million during the quarter. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 64.32% and a return on equity of 40.23%.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

