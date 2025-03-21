Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Purchased by Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 206.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,610 shares during the period. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC now owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 198.3% in the fourth quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 1,178,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,752,000 after purchasing an additional 783,461 shares during the period. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 169.7% in the fourth quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC now owns 136,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 86,092 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 199.7% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 272,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,182,000 after purchasing an additional 181,456 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 197.5% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 215,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after acquiring an additional 142,777 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHB opened at $21.82 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $19.14 and a 1 year high of $23.77. The company has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.89 and a 200-day moving average of $22.69.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

