iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Stake Lifted by Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 38.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 482,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,588 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 13.2% of Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $48,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 35,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,366 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 379,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,084,000 after buying an additional 22,957 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 832.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SGOV opened at $100.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.48. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.15 and a 12 month high of $100.75.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

