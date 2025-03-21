Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC) Shares Sold by One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC – Free Report) by 77.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 105,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367,263 shares during the quarter. Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust makes up about 1.5% of One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC owned about 0.32% of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust worth $4,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $459,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust in the third quarter valued at about $2,482,000. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust in the third quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the third quarter worth about $209,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BTC opened at $37.31 on Friday. Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $48.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.40.

About Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust

The Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (BTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CoinDesk Bitcoin Cash Price index. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of Bitcoin, less expenses and liabilities. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in Bitcoin.

