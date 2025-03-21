One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Lowers Position in Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Free Report) by 48.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,621 shares during the period. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Sachem Capital were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sachem Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $812,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sachem Capital by 6.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 516,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 33,317 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sachem Capital by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 319,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 59,675 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sachem Capital by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 116,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 36,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sachem Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 price objective (down from $4.00) on shares of Sachem Capital in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

Sachem Capital Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SACH opened at $1.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.08 million, a P/E ratio of -5.95, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.65. Sachem Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Sachem Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Sachem Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -105.26%.

Sachem Capital Company Profile

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company engages in the originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property. It offers short term loans to real estate investors or developers to fund its acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties.

