TD Private Client Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 370.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 461,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363,397 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $12,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 299.6% in the 4th quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $25.54 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $21.68 and a one year high of $29.14. The firm has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.19.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
