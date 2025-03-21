iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Shares Bought by TD Private Client Wealth LLC

TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 56.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,177 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SUB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 607,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,522,000 after buying an additional 5,248 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,212,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,739,000 after buying an additional 72,226 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 5,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

SUB stock opened at $105.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.72. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $103.53 and a 52 week high of $106.30.

About iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

