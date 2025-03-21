VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Purchased by Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC

Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 84.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,662 shares during the period. VanEck Gold Miners ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 40,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth about $398,000. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 52.3% during the third quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,266,000 after buying an additional 11,171 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

GDX opened at $45.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.93. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $29.59 and a 1 year high of $45.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.95.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

