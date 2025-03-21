Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Hull Tactical US ETF (NYSEARCA:HTUS)

Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hull Tactical US ETF (NYSEARCA:HTUS – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hull Tactical US ETF were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hull Tactical US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Hull Tactical US ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Hull Tactical US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $388,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Hull Tactical US ETF by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management grew its position in Hull Tactical US ETF by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 16,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 8,320 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HTUS opened at $36.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.01. Hull Tactical US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.15 and a fifty-two week high of $47.73.

The Hull Tactical US ETF (HTUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for capital appreciation, regardless of market cycle, using long, short and leveraged positions in the S&P 500, along with cash. The actively managed fund primarily uses ETFs to gain exposure to the equity component of its portfolio.

