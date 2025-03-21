Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Purchases 11,100 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. grew its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for approximately 0.9% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $22,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. EWA LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. EWA LLC now owns 498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
S&P Global Trading Up 0.4 %
SPGI opened at $497.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $153.04 billion, a PE ratio of 40.26, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $513.56 and a 200-day moving average of $510.53. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $407.69 and a 52 week high of $545.39.
S&P Global Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.09%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SPGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on S&P Global from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on S&P Global from $576.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on S&P Global from $617.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $590.86.
S&P Global Company Profile
S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.
