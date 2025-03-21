Intech Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 42.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,318 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 4.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,626,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,221,000 after acquiring an additional 206,078 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 12.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,289,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,029,000 after acquiring an additional 482,177 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 34.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,444,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,446,000 after acquiring an additional 883,230 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,796,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,448,000 after acquiring an additional 129,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HIMS shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $31.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hims & Hers Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.31.

In other news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 4,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $251,984.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,549,268.05. The trade was a 2.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 128,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total transaction of $4,353,755.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,900,796.90. The trade was a 42.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,015,547 shares of company stock valued at $36,146,450. Insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $32.85 on Friday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $72.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.67 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.55.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $481.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.56 million. Analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

