Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires 5,488 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 87.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,488 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Herc were worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Herc by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Herc by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Herc by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 21,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Herc by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Herc by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Herc alerts:

Herc Stock Up 1.8 %

HRI stock opened at $135.09 on Friday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.60 and a fifty-two week high of $246.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $174.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.14.

Herc Increases Dividend

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $934.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.84 million. Herc had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 5.91%. As a group, analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Herc from $234.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HRI

Herc Profile

(Free Report)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.