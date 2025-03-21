Short Interest in Bioxytran, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIXT) Decreases By 13.9%

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2025

Bioxytran, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIXTGet Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the February 13th total of 7,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 164,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Bioxytran Stock Down 10.9 %

Bioxytran stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. Bioxytran has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.22 million, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.10.

About Bioxytran

(Get Free Report)

Bioxytran, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs to address hypoxia in humans. The company’s lead drug candidate is BXT-25, an oxygen-carrying small molecule consisting of bovine hemoglobin stabilized with a co-polymer for use in the treatment of hypoxic conditions in the brain resulting from stroke, and hypoxic conditions in wounds to prevent necrosis and to promote healing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bioxytran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioxytran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.