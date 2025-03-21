Short Interest in Bioxytran, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIXT) Decreases By 13.9%

Bioxytran, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIXT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the February 13th total of 7,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 164,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Bioxytran Stock Down 10.9 %

Bioxytran stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. Bioxytran has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.22 million, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.10.

About Bioxytran

Bioxytran, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs to address hypoxia in humans. The company’s lead drug candidate is BXT-25, an oxygen-carrying small molecule consisting of bovine hemoglobin stabilized with a co-polymer for use in the treatment of hypoxic conditions in the brain resulting from stroke, and hypoxic conditions in wounds to prevent necrosis and to promote healing.

