Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Shares Bought by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,680 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Agilysys by 1,197.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 505,690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,105,000 after acquiring an additional 466,704 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,058,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,383,000 after buying an additional 340,424 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 268.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 426,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,169,000 after buying an additional 310,573 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,637,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,249,000. 88.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agilysys Stock Performance

Shares of AGYS opened at $75.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.17 and its 200-day moving average is $109.38. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.37 and a 12 month high of $142.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Insider Activity at Agilysys

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Agilysys had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $69.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Agilysys’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kaufman 2012 Descendants Trust sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.98, for a total value of $997,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 270,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,981,196.48. This trade represents a 2.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Mutch sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $56,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,904 shares in the company, valued at $2,403,328.32. The trade was a 2.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,250 shares of company stock worth $8,708,238. 19.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AGYS. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group set a $100.00 price target on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Agilysys from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Agilysys from $145.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Agilysys from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.50.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

