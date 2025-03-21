Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Shares Acquired by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 593.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,132 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 57,455 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,336 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,838 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLL opened at $29.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $942.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.28 and a 12 month high of $42.29.

Collegium Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:COLL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 104.67% and a net margin of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $181.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.68 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.60.

In related news, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 1,949 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $58,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,195 shares in the company, valued at $5,315,850. The trade was a 1.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 2,255 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $67,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,732,630. This represents a 1.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,193 shares of company stock worth $3,243,594 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

