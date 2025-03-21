Intech Investment Management LLC Has $2.19 Million Stock Holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 122.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,138 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPAR. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. SRH Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 791.7% during the 4th quarter. SRH Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Inter Parfums during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums stock opened at $120.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.92. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.39 and a 52 week high of $148.15.

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $361.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.56 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 10.60%. On average, equities analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 62.87%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IPAR. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.80.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

