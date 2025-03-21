Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Short Interest Update

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the February 13th total of 5,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Harbour Energy Trading Up 5.8 %

Harbour Energy stock opened at $2.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.28. Harbour Energy has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $4.24.

Harbour Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a $0.1119 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Harbour Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

About Harbour Energy

Harbour Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico. It is also involved in the decommissioning, financing, gas trading, and risk mitigation activities.

