Short Interest in Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Drops By 14.9%

Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,521,600 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the February 13th total of 2,962,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 50.2 days.

Emera Stock Performance

EMRAF stock opened at $40.88 on Friday. Emera has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $41.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.23.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

