Short Interest in Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Drops By 14.9%

Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,521,600 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the February 13th total of 2,962,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 50.2 days.
Emera Stock Performance
EMRAF stock opened at $40.88 on Friday. Emera has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $41.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.23.
Emera Company Profile
