Harbour Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Harbour Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPGP opened at $100.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.10. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a one year low of $95.02 and a one year high of $112.90.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

