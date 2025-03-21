Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Position Increased by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 505.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Celsius were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Celsius by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Celsius during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Celsius by 185.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Celsius by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Celsius from $47.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Celsius in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Celsius from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. TD Cowen lowered Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Celsius from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Celsius Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $31.25 on Friday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.10 and a twelve month high of $98.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.02, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.90.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $332.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.07 million. Celsius had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 51.89%. As a group, research analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Celsius

In related news, Director Joyce Russell sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total value of $113,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,947.82. This trade represents a 17.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul H. Storey sold 10,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $262,544.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,303.69. This trade represents a 18.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

