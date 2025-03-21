Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lowered its position in Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,284 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,380,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,070,000 after acquiring an additional 498,010 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $4,223,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 223.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 197,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 136,349 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 15.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 450,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,607,000 after purchasing an additional 59,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 204,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 55,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.
Consensus Cloud Solutions Trading Up 1.5 %
NASDAQ:CCSI opened at $24.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.21 and a 200-day moving average of $24.38. The firm has a market cap of $482.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.45. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.62 and a twelve month high of $32.10.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Consensus Cloud Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.40.
About Consensus Cloud Solutions
Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company offers eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between various protocols to send and receive healthcare information and can integrate into an existing electronic health record system or stand-alone if no EHR is present.
