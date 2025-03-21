Crane (NYSE:CR) Holdings Lifted by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 145.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,814 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,400 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $6,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,625 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Crane by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,975 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crane Stock Performance

CR stock opened at $152.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.59. Crane has a 52 week low of $128.50 and a 52 week high of $188.52.

Crane Increases Dividend

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CR shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Crane in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Crane from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Crane from $176.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Alejandro Alcala sold 2,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.96, for a total transaction of $392,011.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,963 shares in the company, valued at $5,635,354.48. This represents a 6.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crane Profile

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

Featured Articles

