Harbour Investments Inc. Acquires 626 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 40.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 328.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 248.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 15,862 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 592,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,551,000 after acquiring an additional 13,181 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 9,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $373,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jillian C. Evanko purchased 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $150.35 per share, for a total transaction of $52,622.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,698,083.10. The trade was a 0.25 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gerald F. Vinci acquired 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $147.89 per share, with a total value of $25,880.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,247.75. This trade represents a 58.33 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,109 shares of company stock valued at $160,845 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Chart Industries from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.08.

Chart Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GTLS opened at $155.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 45.07, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.60 and a 1-year high of $220.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $187.64 and its 200-day moving average is $166.15.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.20 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

