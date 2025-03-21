Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Makes New $1.91 Million Investment in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 17,703 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,865,000. Clayton Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 58,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after purchasing an additional 9,570 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 465,868.4% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 88,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,567,000 after purchasing an additional 88,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Twilio news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.58, for a total transaction of $1,230,525.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,971 shares in the company, valued at $27,823,806.18. The trade was a 4.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total transaction of $743,979.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,476,480.50. This represents a 4.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,277 shares of company stock worth $2,441,324. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Twilio from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Twilio from $91.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Twilio from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Twilio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.35.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $101.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of -158.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.41 and a 200-day moving average of $98.58. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $151.95.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Twilio had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

