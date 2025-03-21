Bradley John Wall Acquires 2,200 Shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Stock

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) Director Bradley John Wall purchased 2,200 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$9.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,328.00.

Whitecap Resources Price Performance

Shares of WCP opened at C$9.31 on Friday. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of C$7.88 and a 52-week high of C$11.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.04. The firm has a market cap of C$5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.67.

Whitecap Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.0608 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WCP has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upgraded Whitecap Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Desjardins set a C$12.00 target price on Whitecap Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.52.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

