Intech Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 116.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,071 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the third quarter worth about $4,740,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 99.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 24,123 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 609,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,338,000 after purchasing an additional 15,133 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 38.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 43,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 12,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 24.7% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ENS shares. Oppenheimer raised EnerSys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.50.

EnerSys Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ENS opened at $97.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.00. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $88.50 and a 1-year high of $112.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.18.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.85. EnerSys had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 9.23%. As a group, research analysts expect that EnerSys will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is 11.88%.

EnerSys Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

