Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Receives $52.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

OMCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on Omnicell from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Omnicell from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Omnicell in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Omnicell from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicell in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Omnicell in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,721,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 11,982.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,148,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,071,000 after buying an additional 1,138,921 shares during the period. Curi RMB Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 88,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Omnicell in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $811,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL opened at $34.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.19, a P/E/G ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.98. Omnicell has a twelve month low of $25.12 and a twelve month high of $55.75.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.12). Omnicell had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 1.13%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicell will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

