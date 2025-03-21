Horizon Investments LLC Purchases 2,348 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 402.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 401.3% during the 4th quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Sony Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE SONY opened at $24.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.66. Sony Group Co. has a 52-week low of $15.02 and a 52-week high of $25.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.60. The stock has a market cap of $150.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $28.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.32 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SONY. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Sony Group

Sony Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.