Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 9,399 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,930 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,399 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fluor were worth $4,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Fluor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $788,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA grew its position in Fluor by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 43,118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in Fluor by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 73,048 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Fluor by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 111,974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 19,571 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Fluor by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 336,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Fluor alerts:

Fluor Stock Down 1.5 %

FLR opened at $37.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.69. Fluor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $60.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.40 and its 200 day moving average is $48.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. Fluor had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 15.14%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on FLR. Baird R W downgraded shares of Fluor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Fluor from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Fluor from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Fluor from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fluor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FLR

Fluor Profile

(Free Report)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.