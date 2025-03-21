Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Takes Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,856,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the third quarter valued at $55,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 230,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total transaction of $37,191,215.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,000,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,067,139.08. The trade was a 1.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.35, for a total value of $94,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 184,714 shares in the company, valued at $25,001,039.90. The trade was a 0.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,094,370 shares of company stock valued at $294,900,910. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Argus upgraded Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Airbnb from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.15.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB opened at $126.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.10. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.38 and a 52 week high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 23.85%. Equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

