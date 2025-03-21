Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 105,184 Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 672,276 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,184 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $3,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new stake in CEMEX in the 3rd quarter worth about $190,346,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in CEMEX by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 24,233,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,679,000 after buying an additional 6,110,857 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in CEMEX in the 4th quarter worth about $86,056,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in CEMEX by 123.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,441,466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,093,000 after buying an additional 7,986,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Advisors US LLC increased its holdings in CEMEX by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 12,039,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,903,000 after buying an additional 719,735 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CEMEX Stock Down 1.1 %

CX stock opened at $6.04 on Friday. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $9.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.88.

CEMEX Dividend Announcement

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. CEMEX had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.70%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.0207 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. CEMEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on CEMEX from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CEMEX from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CEMEX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.82.

CEMEX Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report).

