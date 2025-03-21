Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 4,287 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,287 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in argenx were worth $20,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARGX. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in argenx by 69.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of argenx during the third quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of argenx by 13.0% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 12,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of argenx by 15.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of argenx by 28.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of argenx from $775.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of argenx from $606.00 to $696.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of argenx from $675.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of argenx from $723.00 to $741.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $687.00.

Shares of ARGX stock opened at $613.04 on Friday. argenx SE has a 12-month low of $352.77 and a 12-month high of $678.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $635.52 and its 200 day moving average is $598.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -696.64 and a beta of 0.59.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $761.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.52 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.45%. As a group, equities analysts predict that argenx SE will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

