Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,367 Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,367 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $3,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 38,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 10,508 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 214,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 97,848 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 127,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 9,274 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 58,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock opened at $22.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.08. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $23.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $123.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.07 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a boost from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.99%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 90.64%.

TSLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.07.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

