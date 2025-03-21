Q1 Earnings Forecast for Liquidia Issued By Lifesci Capital

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Lifesci Capital issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Liquidia in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 19th. Lifesci Capital analyst C. Jubinville anticipates that the company will earn ($0.37) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Liquidia’s current full-year earnings is ($1.51) per share.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 million. Liquidia had a negative return on equity of 163.21% and a negative net margin of 765.38%.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LQDA. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their target price on Liquidia from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Liquidia from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Liquidia in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.63.

Liquidia Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDA opened at $15.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 0.07. Liquidia has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $16.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Rajeev Saggar sold 6,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $73,613.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 270,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,170.64. This represents a 2.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger Jeffs sold 22,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $263,200.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,019,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,005,905.06. The trade was a 2.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,245 shares of company stock worth $843,326. Insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Liquidia during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Liquidia by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Liquidia during the 4th quarter worth $142,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Liquidia during the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC raised its position in Liquidia by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 13,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

Featured Articles

