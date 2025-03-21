Q1 EPS Estimates for Bitcoin Depot Raised by Northland Capmk

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk raised their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bitcoin Depot in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 18th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now expects that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.05. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Bitcoin Depot’s FY2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Get Bitcoin Depot alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BTM. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Bitcoin Depot in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.70 price objective (up from $4.50) on shares of Bitcoin Depot in a research report on Wednesday.

Bitcoin Depot Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BTM opened at $1.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.60. The company has a market cap of $83.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Bitcoin Depot has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $3.52.

Institutional Trading of Bitcoin Depot

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY lifted its position in shares of Bitcoin Depot by 480.1% during the 4th quarter. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY now owns 522,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 432,073 shares during the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Bitcoin Depot by 134.3% in the 4th quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 285,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 163,854 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Bitcoin Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $427,000. 272 Capital LP acquired a new position in Bitcoin Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $401,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Bitcoin Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. 9.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bitcoin Depot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bitcoin Depot Inc owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. Its customers can buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies using the BTM kiosk network and other services. The company also engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering, as well as its website through over-the-counter trade.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bitcoin Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitcoin Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.