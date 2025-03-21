Research Analysts Offer Predictions for XBIO Q1 Earnings

Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Xenetic Biosciences in a report released on Thursday, March 20th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis forecasts that the company will earn ($0.72) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Xenetic Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.01) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Xenetic Biosciences’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.84) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.88) EPS.

Get Xenetic Biosciences alerts:

Xenetic Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of XBIO stock opened at $3.40 on Friday. Xenetic Biosciences has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Xenetic Biosciences ( NASDAQ:XBIO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.48). Xenetic Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 49.51% and a negative net margin of 161.63%. The business had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xenetic Biosciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO – Free Report) by 61.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.66% of Xenetic Biosciences worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

About Xenetic Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xenetic Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenetic Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.