Roth Capital Estimates Kits Eyecare’s Q1 Earnings (TSE:KIT)

Kits Eyecare Ltd. (TSE:KIT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital boosted their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Kits Eyecare in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 19th. Roth Capital analyst M. Koranda now anticipates that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.02. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Kits Eyecare’s FY2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS.
