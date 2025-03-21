Capital One Financial Has Pessimistic View of PR Q1 Earnings

Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR – Free Report) – Capital One Financial dropped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Permian Resources in a report released on Wednesday, March 19th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Permian Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.45 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Permian Resources’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PR. Citigroup cut shares of Permian Resources from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Permian Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.35.

Shares of Permian Resources stock opened at $13.98 on Friday. Permian Resources has a twelve month low of $11.84 and a twelve month high of $18.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 4.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 41.96%.

In other Permian Resources news, EVP John Charles Bell sold 2,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $39,340.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,294.99. The trade was a 3.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William J. Quinn bought 500,000 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.07 per share, for a total transaction of $6,535,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 812,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,618,447.03. The trade was a 160.04 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,446 shares of company stock worth $269,731 in the last three months. 12.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Permian Resources by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,680,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,487,000 after acquiring an additional 870,622 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,674,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,856,000 after purchasing an additional 12,306,854 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $431,676,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,027,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,442,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,209,000 after purchasing an additional 291,444 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

