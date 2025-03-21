Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Decreases Holdings in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 567,074 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 4,025 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in ADT were worth $3,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADT during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of ADT by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,077 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ADT by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 91,840 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 22,842 shares during the period. Poinciana Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADT during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of ADT by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 590,021 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of ADT in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ADT from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

Shares of ADT stock opened at $7.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.52 and a 200 day moving average of $7.33. ADT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $8.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.51%.

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

