Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Buys 1,410 Shares of Simplify Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PINK)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PINK – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 148,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Simplify Health Care ETF were worth $4,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PINK. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Simplify Health Care ETF by 168.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 77,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 48,462 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Simplify Health Care ETF by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 47,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 8,632 shares during the period. Haven Private LLC bought a new stake in Simplify Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $839,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Simplify Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Simplify Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $501,000.

Get Simplify Health Care ETF alerts:

Simplify Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PINK opened at $29.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.09. Simplify Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $28.58 and a twelve month high of $33.34. The company has a market cap of $148.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 0.78.

About Simplify Health Care ETF

The Simplify Health Care ETF (PINK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US healthcare stocks and\u002For ETFs. The fund seeks long-term capital growth and commits to donate its net profit, in the form of its annual management fee to the Susan G PINK was launched on Oct 7, 2021 and is managed by Simplify.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PINK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.