Gutierrez Wealth Advisory LLC Buys New Holdings in Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGHM)

Gutierrez Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGHM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 128,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,253,000. Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Gutierrez Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new stake in Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Capital & Planning LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF by 3,897.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 9,782 shares in the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF stock opened at $25.36 on Friday. Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF has a one year low of $24.91 and a one year high of $26.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.55.

Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0631 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF (CGHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of tax-exempt current income by actively investing in lower rated, intermediate- to long-term Muni bonds. CGHM was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.