Gutierrez Wealth Advisory LLC Takes $421,000 Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Gutierrez Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Gutierrez Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 17,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 4,089 shares in the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 108,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $63.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $81.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $56.91 and a 1-year high of $65.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.82 and its 200 day moving average is $61.90.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

