Hisham Shiblaq Sells 247 Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) Stock

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) EVP Hisham Shiblaq sold 247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $14,093.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,602,368.98. The trade was a 0.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Stock Performance

Shares of PRCT opened at $57.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 5.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.72 and a 200-day moving average of $78.46. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -29.68 and a beta of 1.05. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a one year low of $45.56 and a one year high of $103.81.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $68.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.79 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 50.07% and a negative return on equity of 38.57%. On average, equities research analysts predict that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down from $105.00) on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PROCEPT BioRobotics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 14,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 20,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

