Gutierrez Wealth Advisory LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB)

Gutierrez Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 106,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,110,000. Vanguard Core Bond ETF comprises approximately 6.7% of Gutierrez Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HUB Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 308,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,369,000 after purchasing an additional 51,817 shares during the last quarter. L.K. Benson & Company P.C. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after purchasing an additional 39,101 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 20,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elite Life Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Elite Life Management LLC now owns 39,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 7,575 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Core Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:VCRB opened at $77.50 on Friday. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.22 and a 1 year high of $79.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.35.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.2603 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.