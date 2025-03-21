Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 125,857 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 391,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 125,857 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $19,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CG. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 13,249,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,465 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. one8zero8 LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth $3,870,000. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 260.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 53,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 38,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Stock Up 0.8 %

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $43.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.17 and its 200-day moving average is $49.13. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.65 and a fifty-two week high of $57.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 24.02%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CG. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer cut shares of The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.53.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

