The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 146.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 235,238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,836 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chemours were worth $3,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 293,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,960,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chemours in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,701,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in Chemours by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 19,588 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chemours in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chemours alerts:

Chemours Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE CC opened at $14.67 on Friday. The Chemours Company has a 1-year low of $13.09 and a 1-year high of $29.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.36.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 26.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 175.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CC shares. Mizuho cut their target price on Chemours from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Chemours from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Chemours from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays cut their target price on Chemours from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chemours from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CC

Chemours Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.